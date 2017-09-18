Staying Game Ready Is Never Easy For Local Athletes

As the future of the 2017 football season has that feel of uncertainty – area football prospects have needed a release, for over a week.

With two consecutive weeks of football called off because of Hurricane Irma, the future of what is to come is really up in the air at this point.

As some have already made plans, both counties have to do what’s in the best interest for the students and the teachers.

As power is being restored throughout South Florida, there is also Maria to keep an eye on – and suddenly football is not as important as it usually is down here.

Reality has set in for many athletes and their families. It is something that we live with, but this storm, while it didn’t hit this area directly, caused a lot of damage and left hundreds of thousands of homes in the dark.

Because there was no practice and curfews in some areas, the athletes hadn’t had the opportunity to get out and compete – and last Sunday Sly Johnson and his Premier Athletes helped to feed that need with his annual skills event at Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale.

They came from Cocoa, Miami, Palm Beach and throughout Broward to get some work in – without knowledge of what lies ahead.

Sophomore safety/receiver Xavier Restrepo was one of those athletes who needed to get those competitive juices flowing, again. The Monarch standout, who attends the event each week, made sure that he was there on Sunday.

“All about competition,” he said. “Some of these guys don’t even have power, and it’s good for them to come out compete.”

Johnson knew that it would be busy on Sunday. Besides Miami Central two weeks ago, and Hialeah Champagnat Catholic did this past weekend, no other team has played.

Because he works so hard to teach these athletes technique, a refresher course was very important on Sunday.

“We had some outstanding talent out there today,” Johnson said. “It was very important for these athletes to get some competition back. They haven’t been able to practice at all.”

One of the largest groups to attend on Sunday was Piper. Head coach David Coleman has a very young program, but a talented one that is always looking to get in the work.

On Sunday, sophomore quarterback Derohn King and versatile senior Nathaniel Stubbs were there for the Bengals. Gaining an edge, yes, but also working to get better.

“I told our skill kids to attend this today because I really felt that it was important,” Coleman said. “While we start school on Monday (today), there is no telling when we are going to play, so staying sharp is essential.”

In addition to King, other quarterbacks that looked to stay sharp, included Miami Westminster’s Michael Baiter and Santiago Venegas (Miami Belen Jesuit) who both worked very hard to stay sharp.

Among some of the others who came out to compete included Miami Dr. Krop 2018 cornerback Jarquez Hill, Class of 2020 receiver Ethan Corbin, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy and Piper standouts Shawn Valcin, Jadus Rogers and Junair James.

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!