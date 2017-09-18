Special Needs Center In Fort Lauderdale Still Without Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A special needs facility in Fort Lauderdale is still waiting for its power to come back on.

The Ann Storck Child and Adult Care Center provides residential and day care services to scores of physically and mentally challenged children and adults.

The center has been provided no services, however, since Hurricane Irma came through South Florida last weekend.

Power has remained out despite repeated, desperate calls to FPL and state lawmakers.

The nonprofit facility provides services for over 100 special needs children and adults, most of which are low-income clients.

The center, utilizing generator power, did manage to squeeze 50 residential clients into an air-conditioned building designed to accommodate just 16 people.

Several clients and their families continue to be left in the dark by FPL.

“It’s just not right,” said Charlotte Mather-Taylor, Director of the Storck Center. “Our individuals should be top priority over everyone else. They are the most vulnerable population and we’re really appalled that we didn’t have our electricity turned on first.”

“We don’t understand, we’ve called every single day, we’ve had other people calling,” she said. “We don’t understand why our power is not on now.”

Late Monday morning an assessment crew from FPL finally arrived at the Storck Center, the first sign of the power company long after Irma’s tropical storm-force winds blew through.

State representative George Moraitis has been calling FPL repeatedly since last week. He called Monday to say a CBS4 news crew would be doing a story on the Storck Center and about 40 minutes after the crew arrived, so did the FPL team.

The news isn’t all good though as an unnamed worker told CBS4 that many power lines are down and it’s going to be at least a day-long job to get the lights turned back on.