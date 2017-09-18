TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami-Dade, Broward Schools Open For First Time Since Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are opening for the first time in more than a week.

The districts say power has been restored to all schools, but one in Miami-Dade County – Richmond Heights Middle School.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to students.

In Miami-Dade, all tardies and absences will be excused.

Hurricane Irma, and the power outages that followed, shut down schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties for more than a week.

While school is back for everyone Monday, unfortunately electricity is still not.

As of Monday morning, Florida Power & Light reports 53,380 in Miami-Dade and in Broward 14,080 have gone more than a week without power.

FPL’s original plan was to have power restored by Sunday but the company says some unforeseen issues have caused delays. The company has set up customer service walk-up stations in Pinecrest and Homestead, equipped with free wifi and charging stations.

FPL says the areas where crews are having the most access issues are Coral Gables and Pinecrest because of the heavy vegetation in those areas.

