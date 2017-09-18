WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 4p, 5p & 6p

Pelosi Forced To Exit DREAM Act Event After Being Drowned Out By Demonstrators

Filed Under: DACA, Donald Trump, DREAM Act, Nancy Pelosi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami) – House Minority Nancy Pelosi was forced to exit a DREAM Act event Monday after being drowned out by a vocal group of undocumented youths and their supporters.

The event began calmly with a smiling Pelosi at the podium surrounded by Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Congressman Jared Huffman, community leaders and other Dreamers.

She had begun her speech, calling dreamers courageous.

“Our nation’s dreamers are an inspiration to all of us,” she said. “With their courage and their patriotism. They embody the promise of America… of the American Dream… Make America dream again,” Pelosi said to applause from the partisan crowd.

But then a group stormed in carrying a banner, signs and chanting — “We undocumented youth demand a clean bill… We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values… We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump.”

Many of the demonstrators were carrying signs reading “Democrats are Deporters.”

Pelosi unsuccessfully attempted to calm down the chanting students.

“You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful music to our ears,” Pelosi said.

But when they interrupted again, she shouted “Just stop it now!”

Moments later, she was forced to leave the news conference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch