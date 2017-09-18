Pelosi Forced To Exit DREAM Act Event After Being Drowned Out By Demonstrators

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami) – House Minority Nancy Pelosi was forced to exit a DREAM Act event Monday after being drowned out by a vocal group of undocumented youths and their supporters.

The event began calmly with a smiling Pelosi at the podium surrounded by Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Congressman Jared Huffman, community leaders and other Dreamers.

She had begun her speech, calling dreamers courageous.

“Our nation’s dreamers are an inspiration to all of us,” she said. “With their courage and their patriotism. They embody the promise of America… of the American Dream… Make America dream again,” Pelosi said to applause from the partisan crowd.

Screaming, chanting undocumented youth take over @NancyPelosi #DACA news conf. She is not amused. She has no choice but to wait them out pic.twitter.com/7Ouig4IZll — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

VIDEO: Chaos at @NancyPelosi #DACA event as 40+ undocumented hijack her news conf in SF: "We are not your bargaining chip! Let us speak!" pic.twitter.com/KC2WyrjqSy — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

But then a group stormed in carrying a banner, signs and chanting — “We undocumented youth demand a clean bill… We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values… We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump.”

Many of the demonstrators were carrying signs reading “Democrats are Deporters.”

Protest has been going for 25 minutes now. @NancyPelosi trying to regain control but protesters will not relent #DACA#DreamAct pic.twitter.com/Nr4qQmwBZg — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

Pelosi unsuccessfully attempted to calm down the chanting students.

“You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful music to our ears,” Pelosi said.

But when they interrupted again, she shouted “Just stop it now!”

Moments later, she was forced to leave the news conference.