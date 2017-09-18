Miami Police Evacuate Warehouse Being Used As Meth Lab

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warehouse not far from Downtown Miami was found being used as a meth lab.
According to Miami Police, the fire department was called out to assist with the situation.
A decontamination tent was set up to assess the situation and remove any dangerous chemicals by fire officials.
Additionally, a three block radius around the warehouse has been evacuated as a precaution.
Stay tuned to CBS4 and check back here as we have more on this developing story.