TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Police Evacuate Warehouse Being Used As Meth Lab

Filed Under: Downtown Miami, Meth Lab

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warehouse not far from Downtown Miami was found being used as a meth lab.

According to Miami Police, the fire department was called out to assist with the situation.

A decontamination tent was set up to assess the situation and remove any dangerous chemicals by fire officials.

Additionally, a three block radius around the warehouse has been evacuated as a precaution.

Stay tuned to CBS4 and check back here as we have more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch