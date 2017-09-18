Flight Attendant Working During Irma Outraged After MIA Charges $187 For Parking

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A flight attendant is outraged she was charged $187 to park her vehicle at Miami International Airport while she worked during Hurricane Irma.

“As flight attendants we don’t make a whole lot of money, so to hit me in the pocket for almost $200 for parking, that’s a lot,” said flight attendant Kristle Gilford, who parked her vehicle at MIA for 10 days.

Gilford, who lives in Delaware, says her airline dispatched her to MIA to help get the airplanes moved and relocated before the storm hit.

Since she did not have a pass to park at the airline employees parking lot, she parked her vehicle in the short-term parking lot the Thursday ahead of the storm and worked her flight to Indianapolis.

“I was in Indianapolis and I was there for almost five or six days,” said Gilford. “And then I couldn’t get back here.”

Gilford says she was not able to pick up her car until yesterday, and she got a big surprise when she went to pay her parking.

“Sure, I expected to pay a portion of it. But when you know what the circumstances, I felt as though they should have at least waived some of those days when we couldn’t get back here,” said Gilford.

Gilford says she’s disappointed and outraged – others are on the same boat.

“The fact of the matter is it’s not just me. There’s other people that are here. There are other people here that have gone home that their houses are destroyed and all you’re worried about is charging them some astronomical prices? You’re taking advantage of people when they’re hurt and down,” said Gilford.

CBS4 News reached out to Miami International Airport and officials there said they were looking into the matter.