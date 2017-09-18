Marlins Return To Miami For First Series Since Before Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Its been 11 days since the Miami Marlins last played a home game.

The Marlins were one of many South Florida families displaced by Hurricane Irma, which hit the region last weekend while they were playing a series in Atlanta.

Miami was supposed to return home for a weekend series against the Brewers but officials decided to move the games to Milwaukee.

Marlins Park was fine to host ballgames but it was thought that locals in South Florida, many of whom were still without power, had more important things to worry about than going to a baseball game.

The Marlins 10 games away from Miami weren’t pretty with eight going in the column.

Miami has now lost 17 of their last 20 games, a run that comes directly on the heels of a 13-3 run that placed the Marlins squarely back in the NL Wild Card hunt.

For fans in South Florida that must feel like an eternity ago.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:10 PM, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RHP Matt Harvey (5-5, 6.14 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (9-9, 4.24)

Harvey’s ERA reached a season-high 6.14 after he went just 3 1/3 innings in his last start, surrendering five runs and seven hits while issuing four walks in a loss to the Cubs.

It’s been a very disappointing season for Harvey, who came in viewed as one of several aces in the Mets starting rotation.

He has now walked 40 batters over his 80 2/3 innings this season.

Harvey has a 1-2 record with a 12.19 ERA in three starts since coming off the DL in early September.

As for Straily, the veteran righty has had a very up-and-down season for Miami.

He’ll be looking to rebound from his worse start of the season.

Straily gave up eight earned runs and 13 hits over six innings in an 8-1 loss to the Phillies.

Its been a much easier ride for Straily at home than on the road. He holds a 3.27 ERA at Marlins Park but that number balloons to 5.19 when he pitches away from Miami.

ROUNDING THE BASES