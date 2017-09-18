It Was Quite A Week For Champagnat Catholic

For two weeks prior to last Friday night’s historic meeting at Kentucky national Power, Trinity High, Champagnat Catholic head coach Dennis Marroquin and his team did not practice or attend school. The Lions had more pressing things to worry about.

As Hurricane Irma moved closer to South Florida, the first thing that this second year head coach thought about was safety. The safety of his family and the well-being of his students and fellow coaches.

Without practicing and with just 70 percent of his team, head coach Dennis Marroquin and the Lions used the game against the perennial nationally rated Shamrocks as a rallying cry, but lost a tough road game, 28-7, to a powerhouse.

“I am so proud of this team, the school, the coaches and all of South Florida for going through so much the past two weeks,” Marroquin explained. “We were going against one of the country’s most successful programs and stood right there with them in their house.”

For what Florida’s No. 1 Class 2A team did – just to make the game happen – Hialeah’s Champagnat Catholic is the McDonald’s Team of the Week for the fourth week of the 2017 football season.

