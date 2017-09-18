In The Recruiting Huddle: Robbie Evans – Calvary Christian

PLAYER: Robbie Evans

POSITION: S/RB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: Here is a very talented athlete that we brought you last spring, but with a tremendous offseason, this is a very talented prospect who has show that he can compete against the best. The son of a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, Evans is not only a quality running back – where he has speed, power and outstanding instincts, but is also a big time safety. This is one of those athletes that you watch perform and shake your head for the reasons why several colleges are not on him. But just like anything, he will play hard, help his team win and eventually receive the attention needed. College coaches need to do a better job – and stop listening to people who rarely watch players live. Small school player with plenty of talent. Excited to watch his final season at the high school level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3940522/robert-evans