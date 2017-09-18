Hurricane Jose Producing Dangerous Surf & Rip Currents Along Northern East Coast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Jose continues to move near the northern east coast of the United States but for now appears to be staying offshore.

Jose is producing dangerous surf and rip currents up and down the coast.

At 2 p.m. Hurricane Jose was located about 265 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina moving north at nine miles per hour.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday evening, pass well east of the Delmarva peninsula Monday night and Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Watch Hill to Hull

* Block Island

* Martha’s Vineyard

* Nantucket

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Fenwick Island to Sandy Hook

* Delaware Bay South

* East Rockaway Inlet to Watch Hill

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area beginning on Tuesday.

SURF: Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, and much of the U.S. east coast. These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in these areas. For more information, please consult products from your local weather office.

RAINFALL: Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches over eastern Long Island, southeast Connecticut, southern Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through Wednesday. Jose is also expected to produce total rain accumulations up to 2 inches along the mid-Atlantic coast, and from southeast New York to coastal Maine. This rainfall could cause isolated flooding.