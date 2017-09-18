Families Of Hollywood Nursing Home Survivors Calling For Change In Industry

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The families of some survivors of the nursing home where eight patients died after the facility lost power are calling for change in the industry.

Newly released video is a window into the sweltering conditions at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills when the nursing homes air conditioning failed in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

A small fan is being used to try to cool Libia and Gabriel Guyardo in the rising heat.

The couple survived and are now together at a new nursing home in Hollywood.

Their family attorney released photos of them.

“They are still both very confused and have some infections that have developed as a result of the lack of care at the rehab facility. But considering what the plight of some of the other folks, they are doing well,” said attorney Joseph Lipsky. “That’s why I find it a little disingenuous now that the politicians are all sort of coming out and making a big issue about all this when they are the ones over the last 10 years that have passed all these laws that have limited the rights of seriously injured victims.”

The center remains temporarily closed.

Administrators say they begged for help which never came.

The governor says they had a responsibility to their frail patients.

“She was dehydrated. She had lost all of her color,” said Vendetta Craig.

Craig’s mother survived the ordeal. She and her attorney say they hope through this tragedy change will come to the nursing home industry.

“Lives have been altered as a result of it – shouldn’t happen,” said attorney Eugene Pettis. “I think it’s the time that we as a society ask the question: is this the way we want to treat the most cherished aspect of our families?”

“It’s sad but it’s our day and we’re gonna be heard,” Craig said.

Of the 141 patients evacuated, 14 remain hospitalized in critical condition. The rest have been transferred to other assisted living facilities or are home with their families.

The criminal investigation goes on.