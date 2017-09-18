Hialeah Issues Boil Water Notice For Some Residents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Residents of Hialeah, make sure your drinking water is safe.

On Monday, the city issued a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the city due to concerns the water may be contaminated after Hurricane Irma.

Samples obtained in certain areas show possible contamination after repairs were done to damaged areas after the storm hit a little more than a week ago, according to the city.

As a precaution, city officials would like residents in certain areas to boil any water that they will use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Residents in the following areas are under a boil water notice:

Area 1 – Anyone between West 84th Street and West 21st Street and those between East 10th Avenue and West 6th Avenue.

Area 2 – Residents between West 21st Street and Okeechobee Road and those between Palm Avenue and West 10th Avenue.

If you’re under a boil water alert, you must keep water at a rolling boil for a minute to make sure it’s safe to use.

The notice will remain in effect until water samples show its clear of contamination.

Residents with questions can call the city’s Department of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.