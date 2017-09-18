Dolphins Teammates Call Jay Cutler A ‘Leader’ And A ‘Baller’

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

DAVIE (CBSMIAMI) – The Miami Dolphins were happy to be home in South Florida on a victory-Monday, after defeating the Chargers 19-17 in Los Angeles.

Veteran quarterback Jay Cutler was sharp in his Dolphins debut, throwing for 230 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Beyond the statistics, his teammates were quick to praise Cutler’s leadership and poise.

“He’s a baller,” said center Mike Pouncey. “He throws the ball all over the football field and takes command of the huddle. He’s a guy that puts us in position to win football games.”

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James echoed Pouncey’s praise.

“He’s a leader,” James said of Cutler. “His leadership is crazy. His confidence and the confidence he instills in everyone around him is pretty cool to see.”

The Dolphins primarily ran their offense from a no-huddle on Sunday, a situation Cutler’s coaches have said he thrives in. James said that very well could have been the key on Cutler’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills. Thanks to the quick no-huddle offense, the speedy Stills was matched up on a Chargers linebacker. Tempo can help create mis-matches.

Cutler and the Dolphins will try and build on their success this Sunday, September 24th when they face the Jets on the road. Kickoff from Met Life Stadium is set for 1:00 PM.