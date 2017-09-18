Report: Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons To Meet With Doctors After Going AWOL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a week that saw the Miami Dolphins relocate to California in order to escape Hurricane Irma, the most head-scratching situation came from a very unlikely place.

Veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who had appeared in 120 straight games for the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with Miami during the offseason, disappeared from the team hotel on Saturday and did not reemerge until Sunday morning.

Timmons was held out of the game by head coach Adam Gase, who shared only this when asked about the situation after the game.

“That was a coach’s decision. I’ll be ready to talk about that tomorrow,” Gase said. “I need to figure some things out before I talk about this.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Timmons is dealing with “a personal matter” and will meet with doctors on Monday to diagnose the issue.

A source told Schefter that Timmons is “doing much better today and wants to resume playing immediately.”

Whether or not he is permitted to resume practice with his teammates will depend on Gase and what the doctors find out.

The issue is not believed to be CTE-related, per Schefter.

The Dolphins returned to South Florida early Monday morning following their 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami signed Timmons, 31, to a two-year contract worth $12 million back in March.

He had been featured as one of the Dolphins starting linebackers throughout training camp and reports out of Oxnard, where Miami spent the week practicing, were that Timmons had one of the best weeks of practice out of any player on the roster.