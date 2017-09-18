Barry University Charters Students, Faculty In St. Croix Away From Hurricane Maria’s Path

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Barry University has carried out a rescue operation – getting faculty and students sitting right in Hurricane Maria’s path to safety.

A bus full of Barry University students, their families and faculty members arrived from St. Croix Monday night.

The university flew them off the island on a chartered flight.

“I haven’t stopped crying…”

Mica Adair is a physician assistant student. Her husband, a food and beverage director at a resort in St. Croix, stayed behind. Separating was a difficult decision for this couple.

“At the end, if things go wrong there, it’s going to be easier for him to get off without us. One person can get off easier than all three of us,” said Adair.

“We learned that there were no commercial flights. As soon as we learned that we began to explore a charter because we knew that was the only way we could get them out. And honestly we felt we had no other choice,” said Sister Linda Bevilacqua, the president of Barry University.

Barry University has a physician assistant program in St. Croix. More than 60 students, family and faculty evacuated the islands in the path of Hurricane Maria.

Half had connecting flights from MIA. The rest were brought to Barry University.

“It feels a little rougher getting out because it feels like you are letting people down, but I don’t anticipate us staying that long always,” Simona Dobos said.

Those who have someplace to go will do so. Those who don’t will have housing on the campus until they figure out what’s next.