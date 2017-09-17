Lee Weakens To A Tropical Depression, Not A Threat To Land

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Lee has weakened and is not expected to be a threat to land.
Lee is currently moving slowly to the west over the open eastern Atlantic.
As of 11 a.m. Lee is about 875 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at eight miles per hour.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected, and Lee could become a remnant low by Tuesday.
Little change in strength is forecast through Monday, and a westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected through Tuesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
None