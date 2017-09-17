Fins On 4 | Gase Ready For Year 2 | Fins Injury Report | Dolphins Help Local HS Team Get Home | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

Lee Weakens To A Tropical Depression, Not A Threat To Land

Filed Under: Hurricane News, Tropical Storm Lee, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Lee has weakened and is not expected to be a threat to land.

Lee is currently moving slowly to the west over the open eastern Atlantic.

As of 11 a.m. Lee is about 875 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at eight miles per hour.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected, and Lee could become a remnant low by Tuesday.

Little change in strength is forecast through Monday, and a westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected through Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch