Sept 15, 2017: President Trump’s Weekly Address & Senate Democrats’ Response

President Donald Trump released his weekly address on Friday 9/15/17.

President Trump Meets With Victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida

President Donald J. Trump departed the White House yesterday morning to view the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Upon their arrival, the President, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Mrs. Karen Pence received a briefing from local leadership and relief organizations. The President commended Governor Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke, Senator Marco Rubio, and others for their efforts in the wake of hurricane Irma. President Trump’s Administration will continue to be involved in recovery and relief efforts following the storm.

One Team, One People, One American Family

President Trump has made great efforts to foster bipartisan unity and support through various meetings with Senators at the White House. These meetings complement his resolve to work as “one team, one people, and one American family.”

Fighting for the American People on Tax Reform

President Trump continues the fight to reform the tax code by prioritizing the middle-class worker and creating more jobs. The President believes in building a tax system that makes American businesses more globally competitive and treats Americans fairly so they can keep more of their hard-earned dollars. Our tax code is broken and Americans need tax reform now.

Senator Dick Durbin delivered the Weekly Democratic Address.