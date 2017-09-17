Schools Ready To Go But For Parents Without Power, Routine Interrupted

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — While school is back for everyone Monday, unfortunately electricity is still not.

As of Sunday night, Florida Power & Light reports 61,070 customers in Miami-Dade and 16,770 in Broward, have gone more than a week without power.

FPL says it now has 24,000 employees and contractors on the job.

Residents in one Opa-locka neighborhood were relieved as FPL contractors got their power back up and running.

“In the morning, when I saw a lot of FPL trucks, I think, ‘Today I’m gonna have light,'” said Martha Vasquez. “I am very, very happy.”

FPL’s original plan was to have power restored by Sunday but the company says some unforeseen issues have caused delays.

“As we got into the neighborhoods, we found out that there was a lot of vegetation impacting both access, and actually impacting the lines themselves,” said FPL spokesman Richard Gibbs.

The company has set up customer service walk-up stations in Pinecrest and Homestead, equipped with free wifi and charging stations.

Octavio Schroeder is one of those who showed up wanting an update about when his power may get turned back on.

“You’re trying to get back into a routine. Tomorrow, you’ve got the kids going back to school but you can’t really get started,” said Schroeder.

FPL says the areas where crews are having the most access issues are Coral Gables and Pinecrest because of the heavy vegetation in those areas.