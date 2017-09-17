WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6:30pm

Panthers Acquire McGinn From Coyotes For Demers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Panthers have acquired forward Jamie McGinn from the Arizona Coyotes for defenseman Jason Demers.

Jamie McGinn #88 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates after scoring a goal against Dustin Byfuglien #33 and the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on January 13, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Demers had nine goals and 19 assists in 81 regular-season games for the Panthers last season. He has 37 goals and 134 assists in 504 career games with San Jose, Dallas and Florida.

McGinn, also 29, had nine goals and eight assists in 72 games for the Coyotes last season. He has 100 goals and 84 assists in 522 games with San Jose, Colorado, Buffalo, Anaheim and Arizona.

“We are very pleased to add Jason to our blue-line corps,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a team release. “Jason is a skilled right-handed shot defenseman who moves the puck well and has good offensive ability. He will be a great addition to our team.”

