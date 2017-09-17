Hurricane Jose Speeds Up, Gains Strength Off East Coast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Jose has sped up slightly as it moves to the north and Air Force Hurricane Hunters have found the storm has grown stronger.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the east coast of the United States as Jose moves closer to land.

As of 11 a.m. Jose was located about 355 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina moving north at nine miles per hour.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible over the next couple of days, but Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through early Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the U.S. east coast.

These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in these areas.