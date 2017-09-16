TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseTropical Depression 15Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Tropical Storm Lee Moving Westward

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Lee continues to move westward with no change in strength.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, it was 720 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Lee is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A west-northwestward motion is expected Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

