Air Force Hurricane Hunters Head Out To Investigate Jose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jose is moving northward as the Air Force Hurricane Hunter is en route to investigate.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Jose was 480 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Jose is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north is expected by tonight, and a northward motion should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Jose will move over the western Atlantic Ocean between the east coast of the United States and Bermuda through Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km).