South Florida, FDNY Send Supplies, Teams To Florida Keys

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Several trucks were set to leave Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s station in Doral, heading to help those in need in the Florida Keys during Irma recovery efforts.

The trucks were packed with supplies to assist first responders who are helping the area recover after the storm hit just days before.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters and even some members from the Fire Department of New York will be trying to address the need for supplies in the Keys.

The water in the Florida Keys is not safe to drink or cook with. They are under a boil water notice but since there is no electricity, they can’t even boil that water.

The convoy leaving Friday will join a group of Miami-Dade officers and Broward Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue workers who are already in the Keys.

On Wednesday, 19 Miami-Dade Police officers left Doral to help deputies in the Keys deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is also sending help. It deployed its Communication on Wheels to Monroe County. A team of eight BSO specialists will set up a mobile communication center that will allow first responders to coordinate their relief efforts.

The Broward Sherriff’s Office Fire Rescue team is also sending in a team to the Florida Keys.

The City of Sweetwater is also lending a helping hand. Sweetwater Police and city employees loaded up to head to the Florida Keys to bring items to first responders and residents. They will also be joined by Mayor Orlando Lopez.

The truck will contain several donated items like water, clothing, non-perishable foods, mattresses blankets, towels, and other items. They are also taking 150 sandwiches to first responders.