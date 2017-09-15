Rick Scott, Others, Refute Rehab Center Claims After 8 Deaths

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Rick Scott, the Florida Department of Health and Florida Power and Light are all refuting claims from a Florida nursing home, where eight people died in the sweltering hot building, that they didn’t do enough to help after the storm knocked out power.

Here is the timeline as provided by the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills.

It’s a timeline that FPL refutes.

FPL’s Peter Robbins released a statement Friday that read in part, “What we know now is that a portion of the facility did, in fact, have power, that there was a hospital with power across the parking lot from this facility and that the nursing home was required to have a permanently installed, operational generator.”

Workers at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills said Irma caused the air conditioning to fail Sunday and they struggled to keep residents cool with fans, cold towels and ice.

Robbins’ statement read, “In March, we met with Broward county officials to identify top critical facilities that require priority power restoration. While this nursing home was given a level of priority, in working with county officials, other critical facilities, such as hospitals and 911 centers, were identified as higher priorities. As we emphasized before, during and after Hurricane Irma, we urge our customers who have electricity dependent medical needs, and who don’t have power to call 911, if it is a life-threatening situation.”

All eight deaths at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills were believed to be heat-related.

Governor Rick Scott’s office also released this statement Friday regarding the nursing home claim that they called a special cell phone number three times that he gave out to healthcare executives who needed help.

“Every call made to the Governor from facility management was referred to the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Health and quickly returned.” – John Tupps, Communications Director, Governor Rick Scott.

Rehab Center Timeline

In a separate response from the Florida Department of Health, Mara Gambineri wrote, “The tragic and senseless loss at Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center is the subject of a criminal homicide investigation by law enforcement. Let’s be clear – this facility is located across the street from one of Florida’s largest hospitals, which never lost power and had fully operating facilities. It is 100 percent the responsibility of health care professionals to preserve life by acting in the best interest of the health and well-being of their patients.”

Gov. Scott announced Thursday the Center will no longer receive state Medicaid funds. Scott said the state has had multiple points of contact with the facility before the Wednesday’s deaths. He said at no time did the facility communicate any imminent threats to its patients.

Several other nursing homes were evacuated because of a lack of power or air conditioning, and workers scrambled to keep patients cool with emergency stocks of ice and Popsicles.

Older people can be more susceptible to heat because their bodies do not adjust to temperatures as well as younger people. They don’t sweat as much and they are more likely to take medication that affects body temperature.

At least 56 of Florida’s 639 nursing homes are still without power, according to CBS News.