Miami-Dade, Broward Serving Up Free Meals To Families Affected By Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida students and their families can get a free hot meal as many are still without power and water after Irma.

In Miami-Dade County, food is being delivered and will be cooked and prepared for students and their families. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

If you’ve been affected by Irma and cannot get food, here’s where you can get a meal:

Hialeah Middle School: 6027 East 7th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33013

E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary 330 N.W 97th Avenue Miami, FL 33172

West Miami Middle School: 7525 S.W. 24th Street Miami, FL 33155

Miami Senior High School: 2450 SW First Street Miami, FL 33135

Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Avenue Miami, FL 33177

Booker T. Washington Senior High: 1200 N.W. 6th Avenue Miami, FL 33136

Miami Carol City Senior High: 3301 Miami Gardens Drive Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Liberty City Elementary: 1855 N.W. 71st Street Miami, FL 33147

Feinberg/Fisher K-8 Center: 1420 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Homestead Senior High: 2351 S.W. 12th Avenue Homestead, FL 33034

South Hialeah Elementary: 265 East 5th Street Hialeah, FL 33010

In Broward County, students and families in need can get a meal as well. Lunch meals will be served from noon to 3 p.m.

Families affected by Hurricane Irma can get a meal at the following schools:

Boyd Anderson High School: 3050 Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes

Crystal Lake Middle School: 3551 NE 3rd Avenue in Pompano Beach

Deerfield Beach High School: 910 SW 15th Street in Deerfield Beach

Hallandale High School – 720 NW 9th Avenue in Hallandale

Miramar High School – 3601 SW 89th Avenue in Miramar

South Broward High School – 1901 N Federal Highway in Hollywood

Sunrise Middle School – 1750 NE 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale

Walker Elementary School – 1001 NW 4th Street in Fort Lauderdale

Christ Fellowship in Palmetto Bay is also offering free lunch and dinner. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 8900 SW 168 Street.

All meals in each locations will be served on a first come, first served basis and will only run until supplies last.