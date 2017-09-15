London Subway Blast Investigated As ‘Terrorist Incident’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMIAMI) — Police are investigating a terror incident on the London Subway during the crowded morning rush hour Friday.

Emergency officials say an improvised explosive device detonated on the train and injured more than a dozen people.

Police were called to the Parsons Green station in southwest London this morning after a woman on the platform saw what she says was an explosion.

Police cleared the train.

Vido taken inside the car, show a white plastic bucket. Inside, you can see a shopping bag, what appear to be wires, and a small flame.

Police say they are aware of several people injured.

“This was a detonation of an improvised explosive device. As you have seen the reports of 18 injuries and I understand most of those to be flash burns,” said Mark Rowley with London Metropolitan Police.

“I heard a large bang from the doors on the other side of the train and um this fire ball above my head singed all my hair, there were burn marks on the top of my head….and everyone just ran off the train. It was scary,” said a witness.

Police tweeted a request to Londoners after the incident, writing in part: We ask everyone to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will lead a national security meeting Friday morning in London.

May also tweeted: My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.