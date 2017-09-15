Hurricane Jose May Lead To Tropical Storm Watches In U.S. Saturday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jose has re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic, but there is no current threat to land.
As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, Jose had sustained winds of 75 mph. It was located about 640 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 485 miles southwest of Bermuda.
The hurricane is moving northwest at about 10 mph and is expected to turn to the north-northwest by late Saturday and toward the north on Sunday.
Some strengthening was forecast through Saturday, with weakening possibly beginning on late Sunday.
Swells from the storm could create dangerous surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda, Bahamas, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, as well as the southeastern coast of the U.S.