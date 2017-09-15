Humane Society Suffers Over $500K In Damages, Needs Help After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The place of last resort for dogs and cats needing a place to shelter needs your help after Hurricane Irma.

The Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Soffer and Fine Adoption Center suffered more than $500,000 in losses and costs from the storm.

The storm knocked down trees, damaged the parking lot, left them without power and damaged their chiller which left many rooms throughout the shelter unbearably hot for the animals sheltered there. The center also has several roof leaks throughout the building and their clinic.

And that’s not the only shelter that suffered damages, the Audrey Love Intake and Quarantine Pavilion has no air conditioning or power. Pets living in that shelter were moved to another location and are living in cramped quarters.

Despite that, they are making due and sheltering hundreds of dogs in the limited amount of functioning space to make sure every animal has sufficient air conditioning given the sweltering heat in South Florida.

While they work on temporary fixes, they are asking for the community’s help in the form of a financial contribution to help them repair the damages caused by Hurricane Irma.

To make a donation visit www.humanesocietymiami.org or deliver to the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Soffer and Fine Adoption Center located at 16101 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160.