Hialeah Family Sickened From Portable Generator Fumes

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A family of four, including two children, are in the hospital after a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

These portable generators were left in a semi-enclosed back yard in Hialeah, causing a family of four to be sickened from carbon monoxide. (Source: CBS4)

It’s another reminder on the potential danger of portable generators. Three of them were found in a small semi-enclosed back yard at their Hialeah home, near E. 10th Street and Palm Avenue.

According to Orlando Socia, had his neighbor not awoken to vomit, things could have been deadly. She was able to call 911 in time to get help.

The family was transported to Mercy Hospital Friday morning with signs of carbon monoxide poising.

Socia said it’s a problem many in his community are dealing with — no electricity. Although they were outside, the three generators were all next to the back door, releasing the odorless, noxious gas into the home.

He said his neighbor woke up with her head hurting and almost collapsed in the bathroom. She was extremely nauseous, all signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The family was said to be alert and breathing as paramedics arrived. Their conditions are unknown.

