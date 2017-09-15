More South Floridians Getting Power But 400K Remain In The Dark

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power and Light has been working around the clock to restore power across South Florida.
As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, 252,440 customers in Miami-Dade are still without electricity. That’s out of 1.1 million customers in the County.
In Broward, there are 157,020 customers without power out of more than 933-thousand customers.
FPL has said they hope to have all the power back on in South Florida by the weekend except for those areas where there is severe flooding, damage, or where tornadoes touched down.
FPL is restoring power according to its detailed plan, which includes generation facilities going back on line first which restores power to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police stations and 911 services, then they restore feeders which feeds the largest amount of customers along those lines and then come the smaller lines into individual neighborhoods.