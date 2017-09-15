Florida Keys Recovers Slowly From Irma With No Power, Water, Phones

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Recovering from Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys is a struggle with no power, no water and no stable communication.

Key West officials say it could be four weeks before evacuees are allowed back in.

CBS4’s Carey Codd said Summerland Key, one of the hardest hit by the storm, remained eerily quiet and dark.

Boats are strewn around Summerland and the smell of the fuel leaking from those boats is filling the air.

Authorities are not allowing residents or business owners South of Mile Marker 73.

Slowly cell phone service is beginning to come back although it’s spotty.

Publix in Key West reopened for a few hours on Thursday.

“A lot of people are without water and without food so it was great that they could do this for us,” said a Keys resident.

The military continues to pass out food, water and ice to people who did not evacuate for Irma.

“We don’t have anything. The little bit we had, we lost because of no electricity. We had some in the cooler but we ate that,” said a Keys resident.

Some gas stations began to open, although for some it was a three-hour wait in line.

From the air and on the ground, an army of military support, power supplies and food are making their way to the Keys as they try to help those who didn’t evacuate.

People’s personal items and pieces of their home are strewn about carelessly, showing the unforgiving nature of a storm like Irma.

There is a boil water notice in the Florida Keys. It’s one of the reasons they have six distribution centers for food, water and ice. The American Red Cross is reportedly setting up shelters.

