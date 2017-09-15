Hurricane Irma Claims Epicure Market As Its Latest Casualty

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 72 years in business, Irma has closed the historic Epicure Market in Miami Beach for good, according to one of its social media accounts.

In a message on its Twitter account, Epicure said it has closed forever due to Hurricane Irma.

Open in 1945…Epicure Market has closed forever due to Hurricane Irma. Thank you for your patronage. We loved being a part of your lives. — Epicure Market (@epicuremarket) September 15, 2017

The original Epicure opened in 1945 at 1656 Alton Rd. in Miami Beach.

Epicure started as a butcher shop and expanded over the years to include an on-site bakery, groceries, gourmet cheese department, wine cellar, flowers and prepared foods.

It expanded to Sunny Isles in 2008 but that location closed earlier this year. Another location in Coral Gables closed in 2015.

The market closed on September 12th due to the storm. On the 14th, they tweeted out “they’re assessing damage and beginning clean-up.

The Epicure Market is currently closed due to Hurricane Irma. We are assessing damage and beginning clean-up. — Epicure Market (@epicuremarket) September 14, 2017

But late Thursday night, came the final tweet where they thanked their customers for their patronage and tweeted, “We loved being a part of your lives.”