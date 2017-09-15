Hurricane Irma Claims Epicure Market As Its Latest Casualty

Filed Under: After Irma, Epicure Market, Hurricane Irma, Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 72 years in business, Irma has closed the historic Epicure Market in Miami Beach for good, according to one of its social media accounts.

In a message on its Twitter account, Epicure said it has closed forever due to Hurricane Irma.

 

The original Epicure opened in 1945 at 1656 Alton Rd. in Miami Beach.

Epicure started as a butcher shop and expanded over the years to include an on-site bakery, groceries, gourmet cheese department, wine cellar, flowers and prepared foods.

It expanded to Sunny Isles in 2008 but that location closed earlier this year. Another location in Coral Gables closed in 2015.

The market closed on September 12th due to the storm. On the 14th, they tweeted out “they’re assessing damage and beginning clean-up.

But late Thursday night, came the final tweet where they thanked their customers for their patronage and tweeted, “We loved being a part of your lives.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch