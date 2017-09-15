Citizens Insurance Opens Catastrophe Response Centers to Handle Irma Claims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Citizens Property Insurance Corporations is opening Catastrophe Response Centers in Florida City, Key Largo and Naples to assist customers recovering from Hurricane Irma.
Citizens representatives and claims handling specialists will be at the locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., curfew permitting.
With power, cell service and internet service still being turned back on, these centers allow policyholders to file claims in-person. Irma victims may also be able to receive advanced payments for additional living expenses, if appropriate.
Catastrophe Response Center Locations:
- Murray Nelson Government Center
- 102050 Overseas Hwy
- Key Largo, FL 33037
- Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., curfew permitting
- Kings Court Key
- E. Palm Drive
- Florida City, FL 33034
- Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., curfew permitting
- Walmart (parking lot)
- 11225 N. Tamiami Trail
- Naples, FL 34110
- Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., curfew permitting
If you plan to visit one, please bring the following information, if available. CRC volunteers can assist you in locating this information if you have a Photo ID and insured property address:
- Policy information
- Current contact information
- Date of loss
- Description and photos of damage (if possible)
Additional CRC information is available on Citizens website.
Citizens representatives also are available 24/7 to handle claims calls at 1.866.411.2742.