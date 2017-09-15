Cities Still Under Boil Water Advisories

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the north side of Griffin Road in Southwest Dania Beach.

This advisory is for homes which receive water from Broward’s Water and Wastewater Services (WWS) and affects about 174 customers.

A Boil Water Advisory is also still in effect for people who get their water from the Town of Davie, North Miami, and Pembroke Pines.

A Boil Water Notice is issued when there’s actual or strong possibility of bacterial contamination in the drinking water system that provides to your area that could make you sick.

Any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes needs to be boiled.

