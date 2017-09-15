56 Florida Nursing Homes Still Without Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — At least 56 of Florida’s 639 nursing homes are still without power, CBS This Morning’s Norah O’Donnell reported.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the heat-related deaths that took eight lives. Crime scene investigators were at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills early Friday morning.

A small memorial with messages about the victims and a plea to the president for help were posted outside of the facility following the tragedy.

But before the storm, Vendetta Craig assumed her 87-year-old mother was in good hands.

“They had generators, blankets, food, everything that they could possibly need,” she said.

Days later, Etna Jefferson was one of more than 140 patients evacuated. Craig arrived to find her mother packed in ice at the hospital.

And now, there’s obvious outrage at the facility’s administrator.

“Shame on you,” Craig vented. “Shame on you.”

The timeline of events is unfolding as dozens of senior citizens were rescued from the hot building. On Wednesday, three patients arrived to Regional Memorial Hospital, across the street, with extremely high body temperatures, immediately alarming Chief Nursing Officer Judy Frum.

“They looked like they were dehydrated,” she said. “Some of them looked compromised.”

Panicked workers tried moving the patients into a cooler room with fans. She said they seemed very concerned.

“That staff was working their hearts out,” said Frum. “You could tell they really cared about those patients and they were trying to make the best decisions they could at the time.”

The medical examiner is still working through the exact cause of death, including looking at underlying medical conditions to see what role, if any, excessive heat played.