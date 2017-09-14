Winn-Dixie Passing It Out Free Water To Those Affected By Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Your power or your water might be out after Hurricane Irma – or both- but Winn-Dixie is offering some help.

One of their South Florida grocery stores will pass out free water on Thursday those to affected by the storm.

“Winn-Dixie is proud to be a part of the South Florida community and the continued Hurricane Irma relief efforts as we join our neighbors in the recovery process from the effects of this devastating storm,” stated Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Water and food are essential items many in our community continue to search for during this recovery, which is why we are happy to work with our suppliers to provide free water today.”

You can pick it up at a tractor-trailer parked outside of their Homestead store located at 30346 Old Dixie Highway starting at 4 p.m.

There is a limit as to how much water you can pick up. Residents will be limited to one case (24 bottles) per person.

This will run as long as supplies last.