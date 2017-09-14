When I Was Nominated: Emmy Awards Edition- Phil Keoghan

The Amazing Race has won 13 Emmy Awards since its debut on CBS in 2001, including a staggering six year run of taking home the award for “Outstanding Reality-Competition Program” from 2003-2009. Despite its impressive track record, Co-Executive Producer and Host Phil Keoghan still recalls the moment he found out he was an Emmy Award nominee for the very first time.

“I’ll never forget the first time that Amazing Race had been nominated for an Emmy,” said Keoghan. “I didn’t know that I would ever have an opportunity to be up for an Emmy, so I remember I got a call from CBS and they said Amazing Race has been nominated for an Emmy and I was lucky enough to be on the list of people who were nominated for the show. I just remember thinking, ‘wow what an achievement by the team we’ve put together.’”

Being able to represent The Amazing Race is something that Keoghan holds near and dear.

“Knowing all the hard work and all the people that work on the show and the idea that I was able to be a part of representing the show at the Emmys, it meant a lot,” said Keoghan. “I thank my lucky stars that I’m a part of something really special.”

Will The Amazing Race add to its collection of Emmy Awards at this year’s ceremony? Tune in September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST on CBS to find out!

Check your local listings for more information.