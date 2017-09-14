Miami Hurricanes To Practice In Orlando Before Toledo Game

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – As the South Florida community recovers from Hurricane Irma, the Miami Hurricanes will hit the road to prepare for their next game.

With this Saturday’s scheduled matchup with Florida State postponed to October 7th, the ‘Canes next game will be a home affair with Toledo on September 23rd. The University of Miami campus is still closed to students as conditions are being assessed, so the football team will be taking practices to Central Florida.

From the University of Miami Athletic Department:

The University of Miami football program announced Thursday that it will be practicing at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., in preparation for its Sept. 23 game against Toledo at Hard Rock Stadium. The UM athletic department made the decision to mobilize the Hurricanes to Orlando as campus leadership and emergency crews continue to assess the damage to the Coral Gables campus. Practices will not be open to the public. Schedule details and additional information, including media availability, will be announced soon.

The Hurricanes will go twenty-one days between games, having last played on September 2nd in their season opening win against Bethune-Cookman. While idle last weekend (with their Arkansas-State matchup canceled), Miami fell one spot in the AP rankings to Number 17.