In The Recruiting Huddle: Jacorey Brooks, Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Jacorey Brooks

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2021

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Here is a freshman who carved out such an impressive youth career that many could not wait to see him perform in high school – at the varsity level. Established himself as one of the rising standouts during the summer when he took part in the competitive 7-on-7 season. In the first few games, there was really never a doubt how special this young man is going to be. Great size, very mature and has a chance to be among the nation’s best for the next 4 years. Catches the ball well and has the speed and strength to matchup against athletes that are older and have more experience. Big time football talent that will be fun to watch. Already getting “offered” by several colleges.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9844354/jacorey-brooks

