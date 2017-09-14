How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recovering from Hurricane Irma will take a village and a good number of volunteers.

The hurricane devastated the state especially the Florida Keys – which got some of the worst parts of the storm on Sunday.

If you’re looking at the coverage, you may feel compelled to help others affected. Here’s where this information comes in. You help by donating your time, money or items.

Donating Time

Volunteer Florida and the Department of Management Services are looking for state employee volunteers to help take food to affected areas in southwest and northeast Florida starting Friday.

The DMS is working with rental car companies to get cargo vans and box trucks to take the food over.

The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help with shelters, load and unload trucks, serve food, provide comfort and set up facilities. Click here to apply.

If you would like to volunteer at a shelter in the future, you have to complete shelter operations training with the Red Cross. You must first fill out the application by clicking here.

To volunteer for other Irma relief efforts, you can also register here.

You can also call

Donating Money

Neighbors 4 Neighbors are accepting cash donations to help victims of Hurricane Irma. You can submit a donation of at least $25. Click here to donate.

You can also make a monetary donation to the Florida Disaster Fund which was established to help Florida communities respond and recover during times of disaster. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward disaster-related relief. Donations are tax deductible. Click here to donate or text the word DISASTER to 20222 to make a onetime donation of $10.

Donating Items

The Salvation Army and United Way of Broward County are collecting donations for those impacted by Irma. They are asking for hygiene products, diapers, water, feminine hygiene products, non-perishable food, cleaning products, towels and blankets.

You can drop off donations at the Pride Center at Equality Park at 2040 North Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cervera Realty is collecting items that will be donated to shelters across Miami. They are asking for water, non-perishable food, First-Aid Kits, diapers, toys, batteries, toiletries, blankets, pillows and clothes.

You can drop off items at 1450 S. Miami Ave. or at 50 Biscayne Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 22nd.