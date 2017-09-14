Hollywood Lifts Boil Water Order

<strong>Follow CBSMIAMI.COM:</strong> <strong><a href=”https://www.facebook.com/CBSMiami”>Facebook</a> | <a href=”https://twitter.com/CBSMiami”>Twitter</a></strong>
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Drink up Hollywood, cause you can.
The city’s utilities department has completing testing of the water supply and found it is safe to drink and cook with.
So, no more boil water order.
A Boil Water Advisory is still in effect for people who get their water from the Town of Davie, North Miami, and Pembroke Pines. The City of Dania Beach has a boil water advisory is in effect for only water utility customers west of I-95.
A Boil Water Notice is issued when there’s actual or strong possibility of bacterial contamination in the drinking water system that provides to your area that could make you sick.