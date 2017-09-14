Man Killed By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Hialeah

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities say a Hialeah man likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using an electric generator for power following Hurricane Irma.
The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department reported Thursday that 26-year-old Elvin Milian was pronounced dead one day earlier at a hospital.
He had been found by emergency responders at his home near Hialeah, where a generator was running.
The medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results before making a final determination on the cause of death.
Previously, Florida had reported at least six carbon monoxide deaths since Irma.
When used improperly, generators can trap toxic fumes and cause death.
Experts say generators, as well as charcoal and gas burning grills, should always be used outdoors and never inside where they can’t be properly ventilated.
