What You Need To Apply For FEMA’s Housing Help

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you were hit by Hurricane Irma, FEMA may be able to offer you help to rebuild your home.

FEMA declared parts of Florida including Miami-Dade, Monroe Broward counties a disaster zone after Irma hit the state over the weekend. This means those counties are eligible for individual and public assistance that includes temporary housing, home repairs and replacing your home.

As of Thursday, nearly $10 million had been approved for individual and household programs but that money only goes to certain people who have losses in a declared disaster area, have no insurance or have filed a claim but the damage isn’t covered.

When it comes to the residence you are filing for, the affected home should be where you were living at the time of the disaster and should be in a condition that you are not able to live in your home and it need repairs because of a disaster.

If you need help to rebuild your home, you can apply online or by phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Once you are ready to apply for assistance, you will need the following information on hand:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Once you have applied, a FEMA housing inspector will call to schedule an inspection. On the day of the inspection, the inspector will show you a photo ID badge to show they are a real inspector. You could get visits from more than one inspector that represents various agencies.

During the inspection, an adult who lived or lives in the residence before the hurricane must be there and that person should have the following documents with them:

Photo identification

Proof of ownership and occupancy of the damaged residence such as: property tax bill; mortgage payment bill or receipt, or utility service bill

Homeowner and vehicle insurance documents

List of persons living in residence at time of disaster

List of disaster damage to the home and its contents

To get more information, click here. To search other help you could be getting when it comes to work, food, housing, legal or medical needs, click here.