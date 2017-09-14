Brian Billick Sees Positives In Dolphins Long Layoff Before Chargers Game

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NFL Network analyst and former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick joined The Joe Rose Show Thursday on WQAM, to preview Week 2 in the National Football League.

Billick weighed in on the Miami Dolphins’ awkward situation. Miami’s season opener with Tampa Bay was moved to November 19th due to Hurricane Irma, so the Dolphins make their regular season debut this Sunday in Week 2. The Dolphins face the Chargers in Los Angeles.

As noted by WQAM’s Zach Krantz, Jay Cutler will have gone twenty-four days between his final preseason snap and his first regular season snap.

“He’s a veteran,” noted Billick, “but it’s not just the quarterback you are concerned about. That is a long time. That would worry you as a coach.”

Outside of the uncertainty created by an extended layoff, Billick sees mostly positives for a well-rested team.

“They are going to be incredibly fresh, which is good,” said Billick. “The other good thing is having to be together as at team out in LA. That kind of keeps that training camp mentality together. You’re together as a team. You’re having to deal with this together. That’s a positive as well.”

The Dolphins departed for Southern California last Friday, before Irma made landfall in Florida. Through this Sunday’s game, they’ll have spent ten days on the west coast.

Billick also notes the fact that the Chargers have no relevant film to study on Jay Cutler in a Dolphins uniform. Preseason footage won’t count for much since teams use little of the playbook.

You can listen to the full interview with Brian Billick from The Joe Rose Show above.

Dolphins-Chargers will kick off at 4:05 PM this Sunday, September 17th from Stub Hub Center in Los Angeles.