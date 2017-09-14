8 Deaths Prompt Criminal Investigation Into Hollywood Nursing Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Senator Bill Nelson and Governor Rick Scott have called for full investigation after eight residents of a Hollywood nursing home died after the facility lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

The Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills, which let more than 150 elderly and disabled patients swelter in 90 degree heat, has been shut down by the state.

Scott said he had directed the state Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Children and Families to work with law-enforcement officials to determine if the nursing home’s staff did enough to protect those seniors after it lost power.

Nelson called for the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to get involved.

“I think it is an emerging scandal of gargantuan proportions,” he said.

The nursing home said they informed FPL and county officials on Tuesday that they did not have electricity. It did, however, have a back up generator.

In a statement, they said in “Staff set up mobile cooling units and fans to cool the facility. Our staff continually checked on our residents’ well-being — our most important concern — to ensure they were hydrated and as comfortable as possible.”

Hollywood police Chief Tomas Sanchez said he believe the deaths were heat related.

“The were utilizing portable A/C units which were insufficient to reduce the excessive of heat in the facility,” he said.

Many are asking why the patients were not transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital, which is right across the street, that had working power and air conditioning.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday, someone at the nursing home called 911 to report a cardiac arrest. An hour later a second 911 call was made to report that a patient was having trouble breathing. A fire official then reported concerns about the facility.

When rescuers responded to a third call they found three dead bodies on the second floor that was described as “extremely hot.”

An evacuation order began around 6:15 a.m. It took three hours to evacuate the facility. First responders said when they arrived at the home, multiple people were in respiratory distress.

The patients were taken to a number of area hospitals where they were treated for respiratory distress, dehydration and othet heat related issues.

The nursing home has a poor record with state regulators and has a rating of ‘much below average’ with a one out of five rating on a federal nursing home ranking website.

“We’re so saddened by this occurence. To have eight people lose their life due to the apparent negligence of the staff of a nursing home facility that couldn’t raise the red flag sooner. It wasn’t until paramedics arrived and the calls came in that it was demanded that an inspection of the entire facility take place and dead bodies were discovered,” said Hollywood Mayor Joseph Levy.

Police went door to door on Wednesday inspecting all of Hollywood’s 42 nursing homes. One was found without power and its residents were evacuated to Memorial Regional Hospital.

One hundred and fifty of Florida’s 700 nursing homes currently are without power.