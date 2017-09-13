Scott Tours Keys: Everything We’re Doing Is Tied To Restoring Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott was in the air and on the ground in the Florida Keys to meet with residents and see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma.

The governor toured Cudjoe Key where the eye of the storm hit, leaving homes destroyed, trees snapped and debris everywhere.

He also toured Key West, Marathon and Big Pine.

Marion Baker 82, who said she’s lived in the Keys for the past 43 years, stayed with friends during the storm but is dealing with significant damage and hasn’t been able to reach relatives for help.

“I wish I could notify my family that I’m okay,” she said. “Phones, we don’t have, and the electricity. But I doubt that we’ll see electricity for two or three months.”

Gov. Scott also took a tour of the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center where he met with emergency responders who are trying desperately to get the community back on its feet.

“Everything we’re trying to do is all tied to power,” said Gov. Scott. “We gotta get keep these tankers in and get people fuel but we gotta get people their power back.”

With a number of deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Irma, the governor said although the storm is long gone., the danger is not. He warned residents to be vigilant and extra careful.

“Don’t use generators in houses,” Scott urged. “Be careful if you’re using a chainsaw. If you’re doing cleanup, don’t touch these downed power lines and listen to local officials when it makes sense to come back in because they’re there to try to keep you alive.”