Neighbors 4 Neighbors Is Here To Help After Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — For 25 years, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and CBS4 have responded to our neighbors in crisis, and we will continue. Our partnerships with relief organizations is strong and we will be connected directly to affected areas with supplies, resources and volunteers.
One of the greatest challenges with a disaster like Irma is that the recovery goes on long after the storm has gone. Neighbors 4 Neighbors will be there every step of the way to help get the immediate and long term assistance needed by our neighbors.
If you’d like to donate, please go to Neighbors 4 Neighbors.org.