Marlins Move Weekend Series From Miami To Milwaukee Due To Irma Recovery Efforts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins have been on a road trip since last week, avoiding the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The same cannot be said for the South Florida community as power outages and property damage remains a major issue.

With so much of the region still very much in recovery mode, the Marlins have decided to make a change to their schedule.

In a statement released by team President David Samson, it was announced that the weekend series between Miami and the Milwaukee Brewers scheduled to be played at Marlins Park would instead be relocated to Milwaukee.

“Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend’s Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee,” the statement read. “Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action. Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority at this time.”

The Marlins join several professional sports teams across the state of Florida that have had to make adjustments due to Hurricane Irma.

The Miami Dolphins season opener was rescheduled and the Miami Hurricanes had to cancel a game completely.

Marlins players and traveling team officials were able to bring their families along on the road trip, and now it will be a few more days before they return home.

The next home game for the Marlins will be on Monday, September 18 against the New York Mets.