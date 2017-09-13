Mark Richt To Miss ACC Weekly Teleconference, Statement From Blake James

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mark Richt will not be part of Wednesday’s ACC Weekly Teleconference.

The University of Miami made the announcement Wednesday morning with a statement from Athletic Director Blake James.

“Campus leadership and emergency crews are still in the process of assessing the damages to the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus caused by Hurricane Irma, which will ultimately determine when it is safe for students, faculty and staff to return. Since the beginning of this situation, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has been our top priority, and it will continue to be our top priority.

“I am in daily communication with campus leadership. Once they have determined it is safe for everybody to return, we will set the practice schedules for all of our sports and communicate those schedules accordingly. Thank you to all parties involved for their patience and understanding during this challenging period after the storm.”