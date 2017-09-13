WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 4p, 5p & 6p

Florida Woman Fleeing Irma Wins $10K Scratch-Off

OCOEE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Luck follows some people no matter where they go.

Such was the case for a Florida woman fleeing her home because of Hurricane Irma. She’ll go back home with $10,000 after buying a lottery scratch-off ticket during a stop in North Carolina.

The N.C. Education Lottery reports Tiffany Hatfield of Ocoee, Florida, stopped at a Rocky Mount convenience store before continuing to Virginia. The mother of three said she only stopped at the store because her daughter had to use the bathroom. She said she and her children started screaming when they realized they won.

Hatfield claimed her prize on Tuesday. She is already on her way back to Florida, and said she plans to use the money for any repairs she needs, and to redecorate the house with any money left over.

